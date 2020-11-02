x
Where's Larry? Boise, Singing Valentines

Send a singing Valentine to that special someone

Looking for that special way to express your feelings for this Valentine's Day?  Send a singing valentine to that special someone.  The Boise Chordsmen will be sending quartets around the area with a couple of songs, a rose and a card with your special message.   The cost starts at $49 with additional charges for add-on's like candy.  You can call 208-914-5638 to order.  The singing messages will be scheduled for Friday. The funds raised will help the Boise Chordsmen and the Salvation Army.