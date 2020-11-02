Where's Larry? Boise, Singing Valentines

Looking for that special way to express your feelings for this Valentine's Day? Send a singing valentine to that special someone. The Boise Chordsmen will be sending quartets around the area with a couple of songs, a rose and a card with your special message. The cost starts at $49 with additional charges for add-on's like candy. You can call 208-914-5638 to order. The singing messages will be scheduled for Friday. The funds raised will help the Boise Chordsmen and the Salvation Army.