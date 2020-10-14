Where's Larry? Idaho Burners Alliance

Artists are encouraged to donate art work they will never get back. The art work will either be sold at auction or set ablaze in the near future. The Idaho Burners Alliance is doing a virtual version of the annual Burning Man festival that was cancelled this year and raising money for a good cause. Art work needs to be donated now and then it will go to an online auction. If the work is sold the money will be divided, with a portion to the artist and then the remaining funds will be divided between the Idaho Burners Alliance and the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline. If the work is not sold it will be put together and burned in an online event. There is more details available here.