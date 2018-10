Veterans will be celebrated this Sunday at the Warhawk Air Museum with a breakfast. This is a great time for the entire family to get a chance to meet veterans and thank them and to listen to stories while seeing everything in the museum. There is just one cost for the breakfast and admission to the museum at $6 with veterans just $3. The breakfast runs from 8 am to 12 noon this Sunday, November 4th. Don't forget to set your clocks back our you'll be early.

