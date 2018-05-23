You have the chance to see the live theater version of a well known musicial as "Sister Act" opens this weekend. The stage production is very similar to the movie and it opens this Friday evening and will run for the next three weeks. Due to language and themes parental guidance is suggested. There is limited seating in the theater and it will likely sell out. Call the box office to reserve your seats in advance at (208) 342-2000. The theater is located off Orchard and Emerald in the Boise area.

© 2018 KTVB