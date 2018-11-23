Fresh cut Christmas trees go on sale today starting at 10 am at two locations that will help benefit the Boise Rescue Mission. The lots are located at the Ministry Center in Boise and the Lighthouse location in Nampa. "Trees to the Rescue" will help the Rescue Mission continue help others every day. If you are looking for a tree get one from the Rescue Mission and while you are there consider buying an extra for a family that may not be able to afford one. Or just buy for a needy family. The trees are priced by size and the lots will be open from 4 pm to 7 pm Monday through Friday, 10 am to 7 pm on Saturday and 12 pm to 7 pm Sunday.

