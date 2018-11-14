Frankie was a shelter dog adopted years ago from the Humane Society but knew he was leaving friends behind. That was the start of the pet food drive known as "Feed Frankie's Friends". You can help by going to any Northwest Pets location in the area and making a donation of pet food or cash. There are hundreds of adoptable pets at the shelter and all donations will help. You can also just make a cash donation and get you name on a paper hanger to acknowledge your donations. The effort is on now and will continue through the end of the year.

