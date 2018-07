Nampa Parks and Recreation is doing a "Discovery Map" to celebrate Parks and Rec. month. You can get your map at the Nampa Recreation Center, the Lakeview water park, the Lincoln Pool or by clicking here to get on on line. There is no charge but for everyone who completes the map you will get a t-shirt and be automatically registered to win other prizes. There are activities and fun for children and adults.

