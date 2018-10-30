Improve your own library, gather gifts for friends or get special books for children all this weekend at the annual Fall Library Book Sale. This is sale has books and all other items individually priced, so no bag sales. The sale opens on Friday and runs from 9 am to 7 pm, Saturday will be 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday is 10 am to 5 pm with everything half price. There is a sneak preview night on Thursday from 4 pm to 7 pm for the Friends of the Library. If you are not a member you can join at the door for just a $10 donation.

