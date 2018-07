The Daughters of the Nile are dedicated to raising funds for the Shriner's Hospitals and you can help next weekend on July 14 with the Run for Kids event. This is a fun run and walk at Kleiner Park in Meridian and will start with check-in at 9 am. There are two distances for a 5K and a 1K all within the park. The cost is $15 for everyone with children under 5 are free. You can click here to register on line in advance or you can sign up on the day of the event.

