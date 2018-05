Free fishing day is an annual event in June and this year will be Saturday June 9th. That is the day you don't need a fishing license but all other regulations apply. It is also a great opportunity to teach children to fish and Kleiner Park, in Meridian is hosting special activities from 10 am to 2 pm on June 9th. Everyone is welcome and there will be lots of volunteers and equipment. So if you or your children have never touched a fishing pole this is for you. There is no charge.

© 2018 KTVB