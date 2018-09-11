Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, better known as ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder and affects nerve cells. Most of us don't even know much about ALS and that's where the Muscular Dystrophy Association comes in to help with education and support. The "Rally for Tally" tomorrow, Saturday November 10 will raise funds for that effort. Tal whose nickname is Tally has ALS and is helping with the event. All you have to do to help is go to any Idaho Pizza Company in the area and a portion of the proceeds will go directly to help patients and their families. The event runs all day from opening at 11 am until the restaurants close tomorrow night. Some close at 10 pm others close at 11 pm.

