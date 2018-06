The 9th annual Patriot Thunder motorcycle ride is this Sunday and will raise funds for Operation Warmheart and for the Idaho Guard and Reserve Family Support Fund. Both organizations help military members and their families. The ride starts Sunday morning at High Desert Harley-Davidson and is an escorted ride to Mountain Home. You can click here to register in advance for just $20 per person. You can also register day off but it will cost you $30 per person.

