The production of "Snapshots" will be presented at The Gem Center for the Arts in Boise later this month. This show will be a fundraiser for an upcoming locally produced movie. "Snapshots" is a series of short comedy slices of life. Tickets are available in advance on line and their may still be some tickets available at the door. The Center is located at 2417 Bank Drive in Boise and the show will be presented at 7 pm on July 13 and 14 and 2 pm on July 14 and 15.

