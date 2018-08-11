Art students and staff from the Boise Parks Department program at the Fort Boise Community center have many of their art pieces up for sale this weekend. This is a fundraiser for the program as funds from the sale will be split between the artists and the program to provide money to bring in guest artists and for supplies. The sale is Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There is no charge to attend the event and it runs from 10 am to 6 pm on Friday and 10 am to 4 pm both Saturday and Sunday.

