The Firefighter Pumpkin Patch is back at Boise Fire Station #10. This is a free event where the firefighters have lots of pumpkins, hot chocolate, treats, activities including a straw maze and a jump house. Donations are requested and the funds raised will be used for community projects identified to the firefighters. Station #10 is located just east of McMillan and Cloverdale on McMillan. The event starts at 9 am and runs until all the pumpkins have been taken.

