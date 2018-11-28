Fifty artists have created 100 original pieces of art work and it will be on display and for sale this Thursday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. Proceeds from the sale of the art will benefit Metro Meals on Wheels of the Treasure Valley and that will mean meals for seniors who continue to live independently in their own homes. There is no charge to attend the showing at Finer Frames in downtown Eagle, but items you purchase will make a big difference for hundreds being helped daily with quality meals and home visits.

© 2018 KTVB