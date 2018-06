If you enjoyed the movie American Graffiti and the classic cars featured in the movie then you need to head to the Factory Outlet for the Tribute to American Graffiti hosted by the Idaho Chariots car club. This Saturday is the date and the show from 10 am to 3 pm is free to attend. It is also a fundraiser and donations are being requested that will go to the Idaho Veterans League. Enjoy the day with music from J.R. and the Stingrays.

