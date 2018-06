Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles will highlight this year's Motorfest at Expo Idaho. In addition to all the action a classic Chevy pickup as been restored and will be raffled off to benefit the Boise Rescue Mission. The tickets are just $10 each and the drawing will be held at the end of the show on Sunday afternoon. If you bring 3 non-perishable food items you will receive a discount on your admission ticket.

© 2018 KTVB