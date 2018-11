See the latest in fall fashions and enjoy a great luncheon next Saturday November 10 at the El Korah Shrine Temple in downtown Boise. The event starts with a social at 11:30 am and lunch follows at Noon. The day includes the fashion show, plus entertainment from Opera Idaho along with a silent and live auction. Funds raised from the event will the Shrines continue their efforts in the community. The cost is $25 per person and tickets will be available at the door.

© 2018 KTVB