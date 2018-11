All star athletes from around the state in both the 8-man leagues and 11-man leagues will be at Eagle High School on Friday for the annual East/West Shrine football games. There are two games with the 8-man contest starting at 11 AM and the 11-man game at 2 PM. One ticket will get you into both games if you like and the funds raised will go to the El Korah Shriners to help with travel funds for children to be treated at Shrine Hospitals.

