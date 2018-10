There are lots of creepy critters at the Deer Flat Refuge at Lake Lowell in the Nampa area and a few extra friends have been invited to help get us into the Halloween season. This Saturday, October 27 bring the entire family and yes, wear your costumes. There will be lots of critters to encounter, Halloween crafts, treats. The event runs from 3 pm to 6 pm and it is free.

© 2018 KTVB