The 8th annual hockey match for Boise State will be a battle against Gonzaga University's Hockey club at the Century Link Arena this Sunday. The action starts at 1 pm and this is a fundraiser for Metro Meals on Wheels of the Treasure Valley. Nearly 1,000 seniors are aided by this program that delivers meals and provides a contact for seniors who want to continue to live independently. The cost is $10 per person if you get your tickets in advance and $15 at the door. To get tickets in advance call (208) 576-4878.

