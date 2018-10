The children will be gathering all the candy they can in the Halloween tradition tonight but there is always more than is really needed. Take the excess to Castlebury Dental tomorrow from 8 am to 5 pm and the children will get cash on a per pound basis. The candy is then sent to the military troops stationed overseas. Castlebury Dental is located off the corner of Chinden and Meridian roads in the Meridian area.

