The best of the best for the Idaho Water Color Society is on display at the Student Union Building at Boise State and several of the pieces are up for sale. The Society members submit several pieces of work and the top selection make this show. Then these selections will be judged and the top ones will go to additional competition. Several are on sale and a portion of the proceeds will go to help the water color society. The show is open every day the Student Union Building is open and there is no charge.

