The oldest Collegiate A Cappella group in the country will perform on Monday night at Borah High School. The Whiffenpoofs will do a benefit concert for the Borah Choral Department. This is a rare opportunity to hear an elite group. The show is Monday October 22nd at 7:30 in the auditorium at Borah High School. Tickets will be available on line and at the door. The cost is $15 for general admission, $5 for students and $25 for priority seating.

© 2018 KTVB