When pet food drives are held more than 90% is dog food. This weekend will be different with a pet food drive at Bark and Purr where the effort will be for cat food. Bring any pet you like and have their photo taken with "Santa Claws". These photos are early in the season so you could use the digital version for your Christmas cards or to make more copies. The funds raised will benefit stray cats and help them find a forever home.

© 2018 KTVB