'We hope that people really embrace it': Former Meridian mayor seeks to honor inspirational Idahoans

You can nominate the people in your life that encourage, serve, and inspire you for an Inspire Excellence award.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho non-profit Inspire Excellence is holding an award ceremony on May 13 to recognize Idahoans who inspire and serve. Three nominees will be recognized at the event and will receive an engraved award and a $1,000 donation in their name to a nonprofit of their choice.

Chair of Inspire Excellence and former mayor of Meridian Tammy de Weered, and CEO of Tovuti Troy McClain said they are excited about the event and hope that people will embrace the chance to recognize the inspirational people in Idaho.

"We hope that people really embrace it and participate through nominating someone and then coming and celebrating with us," Deweered said.

McClain and de Weered said they are looking for Idahoans that have gone beyond the obvious and inspired, served and uplifted not just those close to them, but other members in the community.

Three nominees from three categories- inspire, uplift, and serve- will be honored at the event with an engraved award and a $1,000 donation that will be given in the winner's name to an organization of their choice.

McClain and de Weered are encouraging Idahoans to submit nominations for this award. You can submit a nomination on the Inspire Excellence website until 5 p.m. on March 31.

The award ceremony will be held on May 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the JUMP building in Boise.