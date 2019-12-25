BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Potato Drop is back with the most Idaho way of welcoming in the New Year, and KTVB will be live at the Idaho State Capitol Building with complete coverage of all the festivities.

Tune in to KTVB.COM and KTVB News Channel 7 at 11:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 12:05 a.m. at Cecil D. Andrus Park, just after the potato drops, to watch one of Boise's biggest annual events.

For the last several years, the Idaho Potato Drop, a literal, giant spud, drops down at the Idaho State Capitol Building as the clock strikes midnight. Tens of thousands of people descend on downtown Boise to take part in the fun and excitement of one of the most unique ways to celebrate New Year's.

This year, the fun begins at 3:00 p.m. with live music, a ski and snowboarding exhibition event, live ice sculpting, and a wrestling event.

KTVB will be live there with a full team of reporters and anchors, covering the events and activities leading up to the Potato Drop.

