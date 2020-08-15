Upcoming events that have been canceled, postponed in the Treasure Valley

The coronavirus had quite the impact on some of the Treasure Valley's annual summer events, but what about upcoming fall events?

BOISE, Idaho — COVID-19 caused a rather large number of annual events held in the Treasure Valley to be canceled this summer.

From FitOne to Treefort, many events had to be canceled in order to keep the public safe. Some were rescheduled to a later time and others were moved to a virtual setting.

Now summer is over, but fall is approaching quickly. As COVID-19 cases continue to soar in Idaho, some of the most beloved fall events have been postponed or canceled.

Here's what we know so far:

Hyde Park Street Fair: Canceled

The 41st annual Hyde Park Street Fair has been canceled this year. Event organizers from the North End Neighborhood Association voted to cancel the fair due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair was originally scheduled to take place from Sept. 18-20, 2020 at Camels Back Park. It has since been rescheduled to Sept. 17-19, 2021.

Boise Race for the Cure 2020: Going virtual

The coronavirus has forced organizers to cancel or postpone plenty of events this year. However, in the fight against breast cancer, the race must go on.

This year's annual Boise Race for the Cure is going virtual.

For 21 years, thousands of runners, walkers, breast cancer fighters and survivors and their supporters have jammed Parkcenter Boulevard for the Komen Boise Race for the Cure.

It's usually in May, but this year the 22nd annual race will be held on August 29.

It's usually a mass gathering, but this year it's a virtual event. It will have a different look and feel, but the same crucial mission to save lives.

Mountain West Conference Fall sports: Canceled

The Mountain West Conference, home of the Boise State Broncos, will cancel all fall sports after a vote by conference member presidents.

Boise State Athletic Director Curt Aspey said in a statement, "Despite everything that has been thrown in their way over the last several months, our student-athletes, coaches and staff had been preparing for a 2020 season. They were ready for every possible uncertainty, but in the end, the physical and mental well-being of student-athletes across the conference necessitated today's announcement."

Discussion is circulating whether the fall football schedule should be postponed until Spring 2021.

Art in the Park: Going virtual

The annual Art in the Park event put on by the Boise Art Museum (BAM) will be held virtually this year.

The online shopping event will be held from Sept. 10-18, 2020.

75% of the proceeds made will support local artists. BAM virtual marketplace can be viewed here.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available. If we missed an event on our list, contact us at KTVB.COM.

