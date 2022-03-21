Treefort Music Festival 2022 Guide: Bands, yoga, and more

Treefort Music Fest will take place March 23-27 in downtown Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — Treefort Music Festival 2022 kicks off this week, running March 23-27 in downtown Boise.

This year's lineup for the international festival includes more than 450 artists from 17 different countries and 35 U.S. states.

For a full schedule and lineup of musical acts, visit Treefort's website here.

Although the five-day event features a large Main Stage area at 12th and Grove streets, performances are also scattered throughout downtown at venues including El Korah Shrine, Lost Grove Brewing, Neurolux, the District, and the Basque Center.

The festival also includes other "forts" including Storyfort, Yogafort, Skatefort, Alefort and other events all festival long.

"Treefort 10 is shaping up to be our best festival yet. This year's lineup has more international artists than ever before and so many great local and regional artists as well. Likewise, the forts of Treefort have so many cool and interesting events planned," said Eric Gilbert, Treefort Music Fest co-founder and festival director.

REMINDER: Starting at 6pm today, a section of downtown Boise will be closed in preparation for Treefort Music Festival.

👉Grove St will be closed from 11th to 14th St

👉12th Street will be closed from Main to Front St

The roads are expected to open by early morning Tues, Mar 29. pic.twitter.com/SZepXIBVfR — Ada County Highway District (@ACHD) March 21, 2022

Some of the featured artists announced include Snail Mail, The Regrettes, Genesis Owusu, TeZa Talks, Isla de Caras, Sun June, The Shivas, Karl Blau, The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band and a few of Boise's own: Jeff Crosby, Street Fever and Magic Sword.

"After a successful September festival, it feels great to bring Treefort Music Fest back in March to celebrate a decade of discovery," Gilbert said.

Passes are on sale now, with single-day, main stage, and fort badge tickets going on sale in the coming weeks. Kids under the age of 12 are free to attend the event when accompanied by an adult pass holder. Many of the venues, including the main stage, are all-ages, but some are restricted to those 21 and older.

The festival will be requiring the same safety precautions that were taken for September's shows in response to COVID. For the latest information on health and safety measures, visit the festival website.

This is the ten-year anniversary of the festival, which began in 2012 as a showcase of Boise's local music and arts community, and also brought some out-of-town bands and artists to the Gem State. The festival continues to focus on independent and emerging national, regional and local artists in a wide range of musical genres.

Valley Regional Transit will allow anyone with a Treefort wristband to ride any nus for free during the festival. VRT is also operating the free Treeline shuttle service to move festival-goers from venue to venue.

Treefort Music Fest was recognized in 2015-2017 as the Cultural Ambassador for the City of Boise.

