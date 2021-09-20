Treefort Music Festival prepares to welcome thousands of music lovers after 2020 cancellation

Although the festival has COVID-19 protocols in place, the rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have some Idahoans choosing to sit the festival out.

BOISE, Idaho — Treefort Music Festival is gearing up to welcome thousands of music lovers to downtown Boise on Wednesday.

The festival was rescheduled twice due to COVID-19 concerns, but now co-founder of the event Lori Shandro believes proper protocols are in place to hold the event safely.

“We have been working with the health department for 18 months trying to figure out what the best information is, what is safe and what’s not safe,” Shandro said.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required of everyone over the age of 12. Results from a negative COVID-19 test must be within 48 hours of entry. Results will need to be uploaded into an app called Bindle, which will be checked by volunteers before entry.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status inside and outside when six feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained. However, volunteers will not be responsible for enforcement.

Although the festival has COVID-19 protocols in place, the rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have some Idahoans choosing to sit the festival out.

“The Lake Street Dive is on the main street, outdoors, and so I had a conflict," said Matthew Duncan, who is choosing not to attend Treefort. "I mean, I feel like it’s somewhat better, but does somewhat better make it okay? I don't know that it does."

While Duncan thinks it's great that the festival plans to have safety protocols in place, he doesn’t think they’re enough to allow for large groups to gather considering the COVID-19 status in the community.

The festival will not allow walk-up sales, which typically make up 30% of the overall attendance. Shandro said this year, the festival is down volunteers because some didn’t feel comfortable returning. She added that the number of bands and shows has also been scaled back because of the pandemic.

“We don't want anyone to show up unless they feel safe and comfortable and like it’s a good thing for them,” Shandro said.

If you are attending the event visit the festival's website, for detailed instructions on how and when to upload proper documents.

