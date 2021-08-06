The Edsel has arrived in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Classic car lovers will get a special treat in Boise this weekend.
It has been more than 60 years since the Ford Motor Company introduced the Edsel to the world. Although the Edsel was produced for only three years, 1958-1960, what was a commercial failure is now considered a highly coveted car that is collected by devoted enthusiasts.
Members of the Edsel Owners Club are holding their 52nd annual meeting August 4-8 in downtown Boise at the Red Lion Hotel. Club members from across the U.S. and Canada are gathering for the event.
The public is invited to see some 36 restored Edsels on display in the hotel’s parking lot, located at 1800 West Fairview Avenue.
On Saturday morning, a parade of Edsels will tour to the Yankee Motor Museum on Boeing Street in Boise.
The Edsel was referred to as the "E" car (for experimental) from its inception. When it was introduced on Sept. 4, 1957, the Edsel had many innovations that were ahead of its time, including a floating speedometer and transmission locks in park.
One of the most talked about features was the "Teletouch" shifter, which controlled the automatic transmission selection electronically from push buttons in the center of the steering wheel hub. Many other Edsel original ideas are still found on today's cars.
Edsel produced coupes, sedans, convertibles and wagons on Ford and Mercury platforms. More than 68,000 Edsel models were produced in 1958, but when sales did not meet expectations, only 47,000 models were produced in 1959 and only 2,800 in the final model year of 1960.
The Edsel Owners Club formed in 1968. Today it is has more than 500 members living in 47 states and seven Canadian provinces. There are international members in eight countries from Sweden to New Zealand. Members range in age from their teens to their 80s.
The club has held a national convention every year, rotating convention sites throughout the country. During the conventions, the Edsel owners display their cars, hold a parts auction and share road stories. In addition, cars are judged and there is an awards banquet.
