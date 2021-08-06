The Edsel has arrived in Boise

On Saturday morning, a parade of Edsels will tour to the Yankee Motor Museum on Boeing Street in Boise.



The Edsel was referred to as the "E" car (for experimental) from its inception. When it was introduced on Sept. 4, 1957, the Edsel had many innovations that were ahead of its time, including a floating speedometer and transmission locks in park.



One of the most talked about features was the "Teletouch" shifter, which controlled the automatic transmission selection electronically from push buttons in the center of the steering wheel hub. Many other Edsel original ideas are still found on today's cars.



Edsel produced coupes, sedans, convertibles and wagons on Ford and Mercury platforms. More than 68,000 Edsel models were produced in 1958, but when sales did not meet expectations, only 47,000 models were produced in 1959 and only 2,800 in the final model year of 1960.



The Edsel Owners Club formed in 1968. Today it is has more than 500 members living in 47 states and seven Canadian provinces. There are international members in eight countries from Sweden to New Zealand. Members range in age from their teens to their 80s.