St. Luke's FitOne registration kicks off on Wednesday

FitOne will be held as a virtual race this year and participants can register on July 8 and 9.

BOISE, Idaho — Registration for the annual St. Luke's FitOne race starts on Wednesday, June 8 and goes through June 9. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have made the race into a virtual event.

"We are excited to create an event this year to support our participants, sponsors and community that reflects our current circumstances. While the event won't be quite the same this year, the virtual version has its own great benefits like the flexibility to run where and when you want, no parking problems, and no nerves at the crowded starting line," said Eric Stride, St. Luke's FitOne Executive Director. "Our goal is to inspire people of all ages to get fit for life, and have fun doing it, and that hasn't changed."

The event will take place from Sept. 18-26. Participants will use the app RaceJoy to select their race track and record their time.

From July 8-9, participants can register for the event for $20 and can be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 gift card from the Downtown Business Association and Albertsons.

Registrations after July 9 will be $25, and registrations after Sept. 1 will go up to $30. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

Axiom Fitness is also donating $1 to St. Luke's Children's Hospital for every registration on July 8 and 9.

Event organizers will be sending participants packets in early September containing a shirt, bibs, medals and snacks from Albertsons. Organizers are recommending that people register before September 1 to ensure they receive their supplies before the race begins.

FitOne was originally scheduled to take place on Sept. 26. However, organizers of the event made the decision to move the race to a virtual setting in May due to the coronavirus outbreak.

To register, you can visit the St. Luke's FitOne website and follow the instructions given.

Watch more 'Local News'