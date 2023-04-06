List: Spokane and North Idaho ski resorts' closing dates for the season

Schweitzer and Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park resorts are closing Sunday, April, 9. Other resorts extended operations until mid-April.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The skiing and snowboarding season is coming to an end this April for many ski resorts across the Inland Northwest and North Idaho.

Schweitzer and Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park resorts will be the first resorts to close this upcoming week, on April 9, for the season, while 49 Degrees North, Silver Mountain and Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area are extending operations until mid-April.

Many resorts will be wrapping up their operations with events, discounts and free ski access.

Here is the full list of ski resorts' closing dates for the 2023 skiing and snowboarding season:

Schweitzer

Schweitzer announced it is closing for the season on Sunday, April, 9.

49 Degrees North

49° North Mountain Resort is extending its operating schedule for Spring 2023. The resort plans to stay open for skiing and snowboarding beyond its previously scheduled closing date of April 9.

The resort extended its operations until April 14-16. Based on weather conditions, the resort will be assessing the potential to add more operating days beyond April 16.

Last week of operation hours are Friday, from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday, from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park's last day of operation for the season is Sunday, April 9.

Here is the schedule for the season before closing:

April 5–8: Youth ages 17 and under ski for free.

April 8: Last full day of the season, from 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.

April 9: 9 a.m.– 1 p.m., the final day of skiing for the season–people ski for free.

Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area

The Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area's last day of operations for the 2023 skiing and snowboarding season is Sunday, April, 16.

Here are the last events for the season at the resort:

Friday, April 7 'Wallace Food Bank': Fill the Bank, donate 7 cans get a $20 lift ticket.

Friday, April 7 'Parker Subaru Ski Free Friday': Stop by the dealership in Coeur D'Alene to pick up one of a limited number of lift ticket vouchers. Voucher required to get a comp ticket. First Come First Served.

Saturday, April 8 'Hawaiian Luau': Cardboard Box Derby & BBQ on the deck.

Sunday, Apr 9: Easter Egg Prize Hunt.

Sunday, April 16: Last day of the season.

Silver Mountain

The resort will be closing for the season on Saturday, April 22.

Starting Sunday, April 9, the resort will be operating weekends only for the next couple of weekends.

The resort will be celebrating Easter Sunday with an Easter egg hunt on the mountain. Get there early, so you can start finding eggs as soon as you get to the mountain house.

On Saturday, April 22 the resort will be wrapping up the season with the seasonal Leadman race. The race begins at Kellogg Peak on Silver Mountain at 11 a.m. when the gun is fired.

Competitors run about 200 feet to click into their gear for an approximate 1-mile ski/board to the bike transition point. At that stage, competitors find their riding gear and mountain bikes and brave a mostly downhill dirt course to the City of Kellogg. After the 7-mile bike ride, the racers take off for a 4-mile run to the finish line at Gondola Village of Silver Mountain Resort.

Over the past 18 years, this event has raised over $168,000 for various local charities via the Kellogg Rotary Club.

