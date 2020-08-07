Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic set to take place in September

The 30th annual Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic will take place from Sept. 2-6.

BOISE, Idaho — The 30th annual Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic event is still a-go in Boise. Organizers of the event made the announcement on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

The event is set to take place from Sept. 2-6, 2020.

Event organizers will be following the safety guidelines given by government. As COVID-19 continues to change, the event will be held in accordance with any precautionary measures instituted by the city of Boise and the state.

Rick Carmean, market president of Townsquare Media, said the event is needed for the city after the year it has endured. He said the event organizers are looking forward to putting on an event that is loved by so many.

More information will soon become available on the event's website.

