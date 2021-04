This year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Festival appears to be a go, according to a post on Facebook.

This year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Festival appears to be a go.



The annual balloon classic announced on Facebook it will kick off with its Kids' Day on Sept. 1st. That is the Wednesday before Labor Day.



The event will then carry through the weekend, wrapping up on Sunday at Ann Morrison Park.



The Spirit of Boise was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.