'Shoshone Falls After Dark' kicks off for the entire month of May

This attraction comes after The Niagara of the West was rated as the top bucket list destination for Idaho by Forbes Magazine.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — During the month of May, the city of Twin Falls will light up Shoshone Falls after dark in a manner similar to Niagra Falls. This attraction comes after The Niagara of the West was rated as the top bucket list destination for Idaho by Forbes Magazine.

The falls will be lit up after dark with the help of Southern Idaho Tourism, Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) and the City of Twin Falls.

While the experience will be similar to the one at Niagra Falls, the lights at Shoshone Falls are a newer model that provides better color coverage and a way to easily program color changes.

"Shoshone Falls is one of Idaho's most beloved places," said Michael Watson, the chief marketing officer at ICCU. "Professionally illuminating the falls after hours is an opportunity we are thrilled to be part of."

The lights will run for the entire month of May and be available for visitors to enjoy as late as midnight every night. A food vendor will be available to provide drinks and snacks.

"We've worked three years for this moment and really want to thank ICCU for their belief in our vision and commitment to our community," said Melissa Barry, the executive director of Southern Idaho Tourism. "This will be a huge win for the hospitality industry in the wake of COVID-19 and really kick things off for the summer season."

Barry believes this event may ultimately lead to an increase in Idaho tourism.