Huge Christmas light display now up at Scentsy in Meridian

More than 450 trees are decorated with Christmas lights.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Scentsy's Christmas lights are back and more beautiful than ever.



On Friday, the Meridian campus turned on the lights that cover more than 450 trees and stretch over 43 miles.



"Our campus is spectacular with all the lights at night," said Sam Johnson, Scentsy's Chief of Staff. "It takes months of hard work to get everything ready in time. We just want families to have something free to enjoy, walk our pathways, and provide something to brighten their year."



If you plan to visit, you can expect to see a crowd favorite -- a 250-foot-long light tunnel.



Plus, something new this year is a 65-foot tall light-up Christmas tree.



The lights will be up and glowing through Jan. 17.



And the best part, you can take the whole family for free.