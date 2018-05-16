The day has (almost) finally arrived -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to tie the knot in a wedding ceremony viewed around the world.

The ceremony takes place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle and begins at noon local time.

That means it starts at 5 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time (MDT). But the coverage on KTVB will start hours before the event begins.

RELATED: What's Prince Harry's last name and will Meghan Markle take it?

The TODAY Show has announced its special coverage from "an exclusive vantage point overlooking Windsor Castle" will begin on NBC at 2:30 a.m. MDT with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Order of events for the wedding (per the Royal Family): (all times set in MDT)

• Guests will arrive at the castle between 2:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m.

• Members of the Royal Family will arrive either on foot or by car at 4:20 a.m. Queen Elizabeth is expected to arrive last.

• Around 4:20 a.m., Markle will leave her overnight location and travel to the castle with her mother. She will meet the rest of the wedding party before proceeding to the chapel.

• The ceremony will begin at 5 a.m. at St. George's Chapel

• At the conclusion of the ceremony at 6 a.m., the couple will travel by open-air carriage to the reception at St. George's Hall

For full coverage of the Royal Wedding, including highlights after the ceremony on Saturday, ktvb.com/ROYALWATCH

While the easiest way to watch is probably tuning in to KTVB Channel 7 from your own couch (or -- let's be honest -- bed), you can also see wedding moments and highlights on the big screen.

Watch from the comfort of a movie theater

Sleep in without missing all the pageantry of Harry and Meghan's big day. Fathom Events is hosting a screening of the wedding at 10 a.m., Mountain Time at the Boise Stadium 22 movie theater.

© 2018 KPNX