Parade of Homes Pet Edition raffling student-built homes for family pets

West Ada Career and Technical Education Program students created and designed the themed pet homes to showcase during the three-day event.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The inaugural Parade of Homes Pet Edition event is taking over the Village at Meridian Friday through Sunday.

West Ada Career and Technical Education Program students enrolled in the Level 1 Residential Construction class were tasked with designing and creating themed pet homes to showcase during the event.

The Building Contractors Association of Southwest Idaho (BCASWI) Professional Women in Building (PWB) chapter created the event to raise funds for its Trade Education and Training Scholarship Fund.

During the three-day showcase, the pet houses will be raffled off for the scholarship fund. The program "supports further education and training for our local students who are a great fit for rewarding construction trade career paths," according to BCASWI.

Professional Women in Building collected donations of large materials to supply the construction students with resources needed to build the houses for the Parade of Homes Pet Edition event.

Each ticket for the pet home raffle costs $20 and tickets to win a prize or gift basket in a separate raffle are $5 for one or $20 for five.

According to PWB's Facebook page, 51 companies sponsored the inaugural event. College Hunks will be moving the pet homes Sunday evening after the showcase concludes and the homes can be picked up at their office in Boise.

The Parade of Homes Pet Edition is open at the Village at Meridian until 6 p.m. Friday. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

To sign up for the raffle and to view the pet homes featured in the three-day showcase, visit the Parade of Homes Pet Edition's raffle registration website.

Watch more Local News: