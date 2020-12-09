Annual Paint the Town event kicks off Saturday

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be much smaller than in previous years.

BOISE, Idaho — Paint The Town™, a NeighborWorks program, has been lending a hand to our senior and disabled neighbors for 38 years.

This year’s event will take place Saturday, September 12. Due to COVID-19, the event will be much smaller than in previous years.

Volunteer teams will paint homes of elderly, disabled, and veteran homeowners which will enable them to remain in their homes longer and revitalize the neighborhoods in which they live.

While painting is the main focus of the project, teams of volunteers can choose to complete additional projects for residents, including yard work, small construction projects, or repairing fences.

Over 89,000 volunteers have painted 3,337 homes in total.

Make a Donation

Your contribution helps purchase paint and supplies to spruce up homes for low-income, senior and disabled persons who can neither afford nor physically manage routine home maintenance. Click here for donation information.

For more information on Paint the Town and other services NeighborWorks offers, click here.

Watch more 'Local News'