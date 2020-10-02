x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

oscars

Regina King wears half a million dollars worth of jewelry to the Oscars

The actress looked stunning in her Versace gown.

Regina King's Oscars look was not only stunning, it was expensive too. The actress walked the red carpet in a pink Versace gown and half a million dollars worth of jewelry. 

Harry Winston designed the pieces the actress wore. King presented the award for Best Supporting Actress, which Laura Dern won for her role in "Marriage Story." King herself won the Best Supporting Actress award last year for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk."

RELATED: Oscars 2020: Winner's list and nominees

RELATED: Natalie Portman's Oscars cape included names of female directors who were snubbed

RELATED: Janelle Monae drops 'Oscars so White' call-out in Oscar's opening medley

Her pink dress had a fitted bodice and a long train. Her shoes were designed by Stuart Weitzman.  

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards takes place on Feb. 8 at the Dolby theater in Los Angeles. The show is going without a host for the second year in a row. Janelle Monae and Billy Porter opened the show with a musical medley. Monae started the performance with a cover of "It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" by Mister Rogers. She serenaded Tom Hanks, who played Mr. Rogers in the film of the same name. 

PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the 2020 Oscars

1 / 45
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)