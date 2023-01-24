LIST: Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees

LOS ANGELES — The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, with sci-fi indie hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leading the way with 11 nominations.
The 10 movies up for best picture are: “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Women Talking” and “Triangle of Sadness.”
Oscar nominations full list
Performance by an actor in a leading role
- Austin Butler in "Elvis"
- Colin Farrell in "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- Brendan Fraser in "The Whale"
- Paul Mescal in "Aftersun"
- Bill Nighy in "Living"
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
- Brendan Gleeson in "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- Brian Tyree Henry in "Causeway"
- Judd Hirsch in "The Fabelmans"
- Barry Keoghan in "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Performance by an actress in a leading role
- Cate Blanchett in "Tár"
- Ana de Armas in "Blonde"
- Andrea Riseborough in "To Leslie"
- Michelle Williams in "The Fabelmans"
- Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
- Angela Bassett in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- Hong Chau in "The Whale"
- Kerry Condon in "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- Jamie Lee Curtis in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- Stephanie Hsu in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best animated feature film of the year
- "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
- "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
- "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
- "The Sea Beast" Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
- "Turning Red" Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Achievement in cinematography
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" James Friend
- "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" Darius Khondji
- "Elvis" Mandy Walker
- "Empire of Light" Roger Deakins
- "Tár" Florian Hoffmeister
Achievement in costume design
- "Babylon" Mary Zophres
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Ruth Carter
- "Elvis" Catherine Martin
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Shirley Kurata
- "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" Jenny Beavan
Achievement in directing
- "The Banshees of Inisherin" Martin McDonagh
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- "The Fabelmans" Steven Spielberg
- "Tár" Todd Field
- "Triangle of Sadness" Ruben Östlund
Best documentary feature
- "All That Breathes" Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer
- "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov
- "Fire of Love" Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman
- "A House Made of Splinters" Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström
- "Navalny" Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
Best documentary short subject
- "The Elephant Whisperers" Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
- "Haulout" Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
- "How Do You Measure a Year?" Jay Rosenblatt
- "The Martha Mitchell Effect" Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
- "Stranger at the Gate" Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Achievement in film editing
- "The Banshees of Inisherin" Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- "Elvis" Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Paul Rogers
- "Tár" Monika Willi
- "Top Gun: Maverick" Eddie Hamilton
Best international feature film of the year
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" Germany
- "Argentina, 1985" Argentina
- "Close" Belgium
- "EO" Poland
- "The Quiet Girl" Ireland
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
- "The Batman" Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
- "Elvis" Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
- "The Whale" Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" Volker Bertelmann
- "Babylon" Justin Hurwitz
- "The Banshees of Inisherin" Carter Burwell
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Son Lux
- "The Fabelmans" John Williams
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
- "Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman"
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"
Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
- "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
- "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"
Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
- "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Best motion picture of the year
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" Malte Grunert, Producer
- "Avatar: The Way of Water" James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers
- "The Banshees of Inisherin" Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers
- "Elvis" Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers
- "The Fabelmans" Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers
- "Tár" Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers
- "Top Gun: Maverick" Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
- "Triangle of Sadness" Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers
- "Women Talking" Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers
Achievement in production design
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
- "Avatar: The Way of Water" Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
- "Babylon" Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
- "Elvis" Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
- "The Fabelmans" Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara
Best animated short film
- "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
- "The Flying Sailor" Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
- "Ice Merchants" João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
- "My Year of Dicks" Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon
- "An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It" Lachlan Pendragon
Best live action short film
- "An Irish Goodbye" Tom Berkeley and Ross White
- "Ivalu" Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
- "Le Pupille" Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón
- "Night Ride" Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
- "The Red Suitcase" Cyrus Neshvad
Achievement in sound
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
- "Avatar: The Way of Water" Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
- "The Batman" Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
- "Elvis" David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
- "Top Gun: Maverick" Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Achievement in visual effects
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
- "Avatar: The Way of Water" Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
- "The Batman" Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
- "Top Gun: Maverick" Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
Adapted screenplay
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" Written by Rian Johnson
- "Living" Written by Kazuo Ishiguro
- "Top Gun: Maverick" Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
- "Women Talking" Screenplay by Sarah Polley
Original screenplay
- "The Banshees of Inisherin" Written by Martin McDonagh
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
- "The Fabelmans" Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
- "Tár" Written by Todd Field
- "Triangle of Sadness" Written by Ruben Östlund