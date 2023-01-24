x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Oscars

LIST: Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees

A year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time, big-screen spectacles dominated Tuesday’s nominations to the 95th Academy Awards.

More Videos

LOS ANGELES — The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, with sci-fi indie hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leading the way with 11 nominations.

The 10 movies up for best picture are: “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Women Talking” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

Oscar nominations full list

Performance by an actor in a leading role

  • Austin Butler in "Elvis"
  • Colin Farrell in "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • Brendan Fraser in "The Whale"
  • Paul Mescal in "Aftersun"
  • Bill Nighy in "Living"

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

  • Brendan Gleeson in "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • Brian Tyree Henry in "Causeway"
  • Judd Hirsch in "The Fabelmans"
  • Barry Keoghan in "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Performance by an actress in a leading role

  • Cate Blanchett in "Tár"
  • Ana de Armas in "Blonde"
  • Andrea Riseborough in "To Leslie"
  • Michelle Williams in "The Fabelmans"
  • Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

  • Angela Bassett in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
  • Hong Chau in "The Whale"
  • Kerry Condon in "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • Jamie Lee Curtis in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
  • Stephanie Hsu in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best animated feature film of the year

  • "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
  • "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
  • "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
  • "The Sea Beast" Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
  • "Turning Red" Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Achievement in cinematography

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" James Friend
  • "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" Darius Khondji
  • "Elvis" Mandy Walker
  • "Empire of Light" Roger Deakins
  • "Tár" Florian Hoffmeister

Achievement in costume design

  • "Babylon" Mary Zophres
  • "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Ruth Carter
  • "Elvis" Catherine Martin
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Shirley Kurata
  • "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" Jenny Beavan

Achievement in directing

  • "The Banshees of Inisherin" Martin McDonagh
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
  • "The Fabelmans" Steven Spielberg
  • "Tár" Todd Field
  • "Triangle of Sadness" Ruben Östlund

Best documentary feature

  • "All That Breathes" Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer
  • "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov
  • "Fire of Love" Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman
  • "A House Made of Splinters" Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström
  • "Navalny" Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best documentary short subject

  • "The Elephant Whisperers" Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
  • "Haulout" Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
  • "How Do You Measure a Year?" Jay Rosenblatt
  • "The Martha Mitchell Effect" Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
  • "Stranger at the Gate" Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Achievement in film editing

  • "The Banshees of Inisherin" Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
  • "Elvis" Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Paul Rogers
  • "Tár" Monika Willi
  • "Top Gun: Maverick" Eddie Hamilton

Best international feature film of the year

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" Germany
  • "Argentina, 1985" Argentina
  • "Close" Belgium
  • "EO" Poland
  • "The Quiet Girl" Ireland

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
  • "The Batman" Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
  • "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
  • "Elvis" Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
  • "The Whale" Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" Volker Bertelmann
  • "Babylon" Justin Hurwitz
  • "The Banshees of Inisherin" Carter Burwell
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Son Lux
  • "The Fabelmans" John Williams

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

  • "Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman"
    Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
  • "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"
    Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
  • "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
    Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
  • "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"
    Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
  • "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
    Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best motion picture of the year

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" Malte Grunert, Producer
  • "Avatar: The Way of Water" James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers
  • "The Banshees of Inisherin" Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers
  • "Elvis" Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers
  • "The Fabelmans" Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers
  • "Tár" Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers
  • "Top Gun: Maverick" Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
  • "Triangle of Sadness" Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers
  • "Women Talking" Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

Achievement in production design

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
  • "Avatar: The Way of Water" Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
  • "Babylon" Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
  • "Elvis" Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
  • "The Fabelmans" Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

Best animated short film

  • "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
  • "The Flying Sailor" Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
  • "Ice Merchants" João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
  • "My Year of Dicks" Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon
  • "An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It" Lachlan Pendragon

Best live action short film

  • "An Irish Goodbye" Tom Berkeley and Ross White
  • "Ivalu" Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
  • "Le Pupille" Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón
  • "Night Ride" Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
  • "The Red Suitcase" Cyrus Neshvad

Achievement in sound

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
  • "Avatar: The Way of Water" Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
  • "The Batman" Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
  • "Elvis" David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
  • "Top Gun: Maverick" Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Achievement in visual effects

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
  • "Avatar: The Way of Water" Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
  • "The Batman" Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
  • "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
  • "Top Gun: Maverick" Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Adapted screenplay

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
  • "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" Written by Rian Johnson
  • "Living" Written by Kazuo Ishiguro
  • "Top Gun: Maverick" Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
  • "Women Talking" Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Original screenplay

  • "The Banshees of Inisherin" Written by Martin McDonagh
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
  • "The Fabelmans" Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
  • "Tár" Written by Todd Field
  • "Triangle of Sadness" Written by Ruben Östlund

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out