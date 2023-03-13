Lady Gaga goes makeup-free for Oscars performance

It was yet another compelling Oscar performance for Lady Gaga.

LOS ANGELES — No one knows how to step into the glamour better than Lady Gaga, and she appeared on the Oscar red (well, champagne-colored) carpet in dramatic makeup and a fabulous Versace gown from the designer’s recent collection.

But when she appeared onstage — in a last-minute appearance — to sing a powerful rendition of “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” the glamorous outfit was gone, replaced by a T-shirt and ripped jeans and a makeup-free face.

It was yet another compelling Oscar performance for Gaga, who never fails to innovate and surprise.

Producers had said just days before the Oscars that she wouldn’t perform the best original song nominee from “Top Gun: Maverick” because she was "in the middle of shooting a movie." It was only revealed hours before that she had been slotted in.

Before her performance, Lady Gaga walked the red carpet (which wasn't red this year) and rushed right in to help a photographer who fell over.

People Magazine catches Lady GaGa helping a photographer who fell on the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/nqHQd7nYIC — What's Trending (@WhatsTrending) March 13, 2023

The photographer quickly got back to his feet and appeared to be okay.

Lady Gaga helped a photographer who fell over at the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/H31sy87tFc — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) March 13, 2023

Fresh off her Super Bowl halftime show appearance, Rihanna also took the Oscars stage to perform “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”