Idina Menzel to perform with 9 other Elsas for Oscars 'Frozen' performance

The Oscars will be bringing together the world's Elsas for the first time at the Academy Awards.

Idina Menzel says her performance of "Frozen II's" "Into The Unknown" at the Oscars on Sunday will be a "really beautiful celebration."

Menzel is joining with the women who voice Elsa in various non-English languages in the Disney film for Academy Awards performance.

Joining Menzel include Willemijn Verkaik (voice of Elsa on the film's Germany release), Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg (Denmark), Lisa Stokke (Norway), Takako Matsu (Japan), Carmen Garcia Saenz (Latin America), Kasia Łaska (Poland), Anna Buturlina (Russia), Gisela (Spain) and Gam Wichayanee (Thailand). 

This year's Oscars will feature performances of each of the nominees for best original song, including "Into the Unknown." 

The group will reportedly sing alongside Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, of the song's original track. 

