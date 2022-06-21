Oldtime fiddler festival kicks off in Weiser

The event is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of fostering and promoting oldtime and traditional fiddling and related traditional arts.

WEISER, Idaho — The National Oldtime Fiddlers' Contest & Festival began on Tuesday and goes on through Saturday, June 25.

Event coordinators said they have brought back events for the Swing Fiddling 17 and Under, Swing Fiddling 18 and Over, and the Twin Fiddling. They will also be introducing two new divisions: the On-Line Youth (for ages 17 and under) and On-Line General (for ages 18 and over), both of which will be played outside of Weiser.

This year’s event will be accessible to a live audience as well as livestreamed. People can watch the event in-person at the Weiser High School, or online at YouTube, and from the National Oldtime Fiddlers Contest and Festival's Facebook page.

Event coordinators said, up to 10 "Fan Club" members will be allowed to enter behind the fiddler and sit side-stage.

Regular and VIP tickets are available at the fiddle contest website.

