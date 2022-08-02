National Night Out Event Guide

Tuesday is National Night Out; here are the events going on near you.

BOISE, Idaho — In honor of National Night Out, there will be a number of registered parties going across Boise and Meridian Tuesday night.

The national event focuses on developing stronger community-police partnerships while encouraging people to get out and meet their neighbors. The day is recognized nationally on the first Tuesday ever August.

Organizers across the Treasure Valley registered their neighborhood parties and were able to request visits from police officers, firefighters, paramedics, the Mayor, City Council members, and other city departments.

"We look forward to having some fun and talking with people about what is going on in their neighborhoods," Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said. "The partnerships we have with our community help keep Boise the safe community it is today."

In Meridian, 26 neighborhoods are signed up to participate in National Night Out.

"Residents should check in with their HOA’s to see if their neighborhood is participating in this year’s events," Meridian Public Safety Information Officer Kelsey Johnson said. "Residents can also reach out to the Meridian Police Department to see if their neighborhood is participating."

Participating residents are instructed to turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.

"Getting to know your neighbors face to face and creating relationships is one of the best crime prevention tools a neighborhood can have," Meridian Crime Prevention Specialist, Jennifer Abrao said.

Meridian City Departments scheduled to participate include the Meridian Police Department, Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition, Meridian Fire Department as well as Mayor Simison and members of City Council.

For more information on planned events in Meridian, visit the Meridian National Night Out website. Registration for next year's event begins Spring of 2023.

