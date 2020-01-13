MCCALL, Idaho — The popular McCall Winter Carnival returns for its 55th year. Festivities will bring plenty of fun and excitement for all the kids and family. This year's carnival runs from Friday, Jan. 24 to Sunday, Feb. 2.

The carnival attracts thousands of people across the globe to enjoy live events, fireworks over Payette Lake and the famous snow and ice sculptures.

This year's theme is "It's a kids world!"

Visitors will be able to enjoy snow sculpture viewings, live music and events each day.

If you can't make it to McCall for the festivities, KTVB will bring you live coverage from the Carnival starting Friday, Jan. 24 on the News at 4. We will stream the Mardi Gras Parade live on KTVB.COM starting at noon on Saturday, Jan. 25.; The parade will also air later that day - from 4 to 5 p.m. on KTVB Channel 7.

Watch highlights from the 2019 Mardi Gras Parade:

Events Schedule

Below you'll find a schedule of some highlighted events happening during the McCall Winter Carnival. For a look at the full calendar of events, click here.

Friday, Jan. 24:

1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Public Skating - Manchester Ice & Event Center

5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. - Children’s Torchlight Parade Lineup - Congregational Church (901 1st St.)

6:30 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies - Depot Park

- Depot Park 7 p.m. - Fireworks Over Payette Lake - Legacy and Depot Parks

Saturday, Jan. 25:

8 - 11 a.m. - Pre-Parade Pancake Breakfast - McCall Community Center

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Winter Carnival Craft Fair - Holiday Inn Express, Hunt Room

Noon - Mardi Gras Parade - Downtown McCall (The event will be live streamed on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's Facebook page)

- Downtown McCall (The event will be live streamed on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's Facebook page) 2:15 p.m. - Flashpoint Snowbike Race Finals - Riverfront Park

7:30 p.m. - Theater Production "The Bold, The Young and The Murdered" - Alpine Playhouse

Sunday, Jan. 26:

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Snow Tubing, Sleigh Rides, Nordic Trail/Fat Bike, and Snowshoe Rentals - The Activity Barn

10 a.m - 4 p.m. - Snowshoe Golf - 20th Anniversary - McCall Golf Course

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. - MCPAWS Monster Dog Pull - Alpine Village

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. - BSU Alumni Hockey Game - Manchester Ice Rink

Monday, Jan 27:

5 a.m. - 8 p.m. - Open Swim and Lap Swimming - Cascade Aquatic & Recreation Center

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Friends of McCall Library Annual Winter Book Sale - McCall Public Library

Noon - 8 p.m. - Longest Happy Hour & Free Pool All Day - Yacht Club

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Live Music and Burger Night - Broken Horn Brewing

Tuesday, Jan. 28:

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Idaho Sled Dog Challenge: Veterinarian Checks of Animals - Post Office Parking Lot

6 p.m. - Idaho Sled Dog Challenge: Meet the Mushers - Idaho First Bank Community Room

6:30 p.m. - Winemaker Dinner - Abeja Winery - Rupert's at Hotel McCall

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. - Party Bingo (21 and over) - Foresters Club

McCall Winter Carnival 2019 snow & ice sculptures The McCall Winter Carnival runs from Friday, Jan. 24 to Sunday, Feb. 2, with amazing ice and snow sculptures for the whole family to enjoy. The McCall Winter Carnival runs from Friday, Jan. 25 to Sunday, Feb. 3, with amazing ice and snow sculptures for the whole family to enjoy. The McCall Winter Carnival runs from Friday, Jan. 25 to Sunday, Feb. 3, with amazing ice and snow sculptures for the whole family to enjoy. The McCall Winter Carnival runs from Friday, Jan. 25 to Sunday, Feb. 3, with amazing ice and snow sculptures for the whole family to enjoy. The McCall Winter Carnival runs from Friday, Jan. 25 to Sunday, Feb. 3, with amazing ice and snow sculptures for the whole family to enjoy. The McCall Winter Carnival runs from Friday, Jan. 25 to Sunday, Feb. 3, with amazing ice and snow sculptures for the whole family to enjoy. The McCall Winter Parade's Mardi Gras Parade took place on Jan. 26, where hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown McCall to catch a glimpse of the floats that made their way through town. The McCall Winter Parade's Mardi Gras Parade took place on Jan. 26, where hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown McCall to catch a glimpse of the floats that made their way through town. The McCall Winter Parade's Mardi Gras Parade took place on Jan. 26, where hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown McCall to catch a glimpse of the floats that made their way through town. The McCall Winter Parade's Mardi Gras Parade took place on Jan. 26, where hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown McCall to catch a glimpse of the floats that made their way through town. The McCall Winter Parade's Mardi Gras Parade took place on Jan. 26, where hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown McCall to catch a glimpse of the floats that made their way through town. The McCall Winter Parade's Mardi Gras Parade took place on Jan. 26, where hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown McCall to catch a glimpse of the floats that made their way through town. The McCall Winter Parade's Mardi Gras Parade took place on Jan. 26, where hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown McCall to catch a glimpse of the floats that made their way through town. The McCall Winter Parade's Mardi Gras Parade took place on Jan. 26, where hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown McCall to catch a glimpse of the floats that made their way through town. The McCall Winter Parade's Mardi Gras Parade took place on Jan. 26, where hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown McCall to catch a glimpse of the floats that made their way through town.

Wednesday, Jan. 29:

All Day - Wine Down Wednesday - Intersection BBQ, Bar and Grill - New Meadows

11 a.m. - Idaho Sled Dog Challenge: 300 Mile Start - Little Ski Hill

3 p.m. - Close - Game Day: Free Pool, Ping Pong, and Corn Hole - Forrester's Club

10 p.m. - midnight - Late Night Happy Hour - Yacht Club

Thursday, Jan. 30:

11 a.m. - Idaho Sled Dog Challenge: Junior Race Start - Little Ski Hill

11:15 a.m. - Idaho Sled Dog Challenge: 100 Mile Race Start - Little Ski Hill

5 p.m. - 8 p.m. - An Evening for Education: Culinary Fundraiser for McCall Donnelly Education Foundation - Tickets $25 - Shore Lodge

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. - Beard, Sexy Leg, and Hairy Leg Contest - Yacht Club

Friday, Jan. 31:

10 a.m. - ID State Snow Sculpture Judging - Depot Park (next to Hotel McCall)

- Depot Park (next to Hotel McCall) All Morning - Idaho Sled Dog Challenge: 100 Mile Finish (check online for official trackers) - Van Wyck State Park, Cascade

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Fish, Chips & Chowder for $10 - Banyans on the Green

Starting at 5 p.m. - Idaho Sled Dog Challenge: 300 Mile Finish (check online for official trackers) - Little Ski Hill

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Live Music on the Main Stage: Free Peoples - Depot Park

7:30 p.m. - "Bon Voyage" Ice Show with World & Olympic performers - Manchester Ice and Event Center (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 1:

9 a.m. - McCall Area Snowmobilers Fun Run - Francis Wallace Parking Lot (Warren Wagon Road)

Noon - 2 p.m. - Snowman Building Competition - McCall Public Library

2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Family Bingo - McCall Senior Center

6 p.m. - Idaho Sled Dog Challenge: Awards Banquet - North Fork Lodge

6:30 p.m. - Closing Ceremonies & Raffle Drawing - Depot Park

& Raffle Drawing - Depot Park 7 p.m. - Closing Fireworks over Payette Lake - View from Legacy and Depot Parks

- View from Legacy and Depot Parks 10 p.m. - Close - Glow & Black Light Party Featuring Eye of the Owl Tatoo Body Painting - Yacht Club

Sunday, Feb. 2: