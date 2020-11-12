McCall Activity Barn open for tubing beginning on Friday

The barn plans to be open each day beginning Dec. 18, 2020, until January 3, 2021.

MCCALL, Idaho — The McCall Activity Barn will open to the public for snow tubing beginning Friday, Dec. 11. The Snow Tubing hill will have three 800-foot tubing lanes as well as a reservation system to allow guests to maintain physical distance.

Those taller than 36 inches can go tubing in the Activity Barn, which includes a conveyor lift used to bring guests to the top of the hill.

Guests can go online and schedule two-hour sessions before arriving at the hill. The reservation system will be used to keep guests spaced out and to keep lines short. This will also allow guests to spend more time tubing and less time waiting in line.

Face coverings are required in all indoor areas, including in line for the Moonrider Conveyor, while riding the Moonrider Conveyor and at the top of the tubing lane.

There will not be any indoor warming spaces.

Beginning Friday, the barn will be open three days a week:

Friday, 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information regarding activities and reservations, click here.

