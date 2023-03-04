KTVB 70 party guide: Celebrate a big birthday with Idaho's News Channel

The party, with live TV coverage (of course), will be part of Alive After 5 on The Grove Plaza.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — From grainy black-and-white to dazzling high-definition color — Idaho's first television station has gone through a lot of changes since it first signed on as KIDO on July 12, 1953. The call letters were just the tip of the iceberg.

Seventy years later, KTVB invites all of you to join in celebration of this milestone. The party is set for Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on The Grove Plaza in downtown Boise, where we're partnering with another Boise staple: Alive After 5.

The Alive After 5 summer concert series typically starts at, you guessed it, 5 p.m. However, KTVB will get the birthday party started a bit early. Here's a rundown of what's happening:

Live coverage starting with the News at 4 and continuing with our 5 p.m. newscast, The 208. Andrew Baertlein and Joe Parris will be live downtown, along with meteorologist Rachel Garceau and some special guests you're sure to recognize.

The News at 6 will be pre-empted so more of the KTVB staff can come celebrate with all of you. If you can't make it down to the Grove Plaza, be sure to watch the KTVB 70th Anniversary special on channel 7.1, the KTVB+ app, or KTVB.COM.

KTVB booth on the Grove Plaza: Get an up-close look at one of our live trucks, spin the trivia wheel, and win prizes like "Circle 7" fans and beach balls.

Pose for a picture in our photo booth, and share your own pictures on social media with the hashtag #KTVB70.

It wouldn't be Alive After 5 without music on The Grove Plaza. Singer-songwriter Vincent Neil Emerson is the featured musical guest, with Boise country-rocker Ryan Curtis opening.

Food vendors also will be on the plaza, and beer and wine will be available for purchase by those 21 and older. Identification will be checked.

Whether you join us for the celebration in downtown Boise or have other plans, be sure to check out all our 70th anniversary stories, looking at KTVB through the decades.

